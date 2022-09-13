A house was broken into in the 200 block of Bohannon Ave. at 2:40 p.m Monday, according to a report by Officer Derek Casteel. Casteel responded to a call from the owner of New River Construction who said a house being renovated had been broken into. The victim said he was last at the house Saturday until 6 p.m. An unknown white male about 30 years old with gage earrings and a chain around his neck, riding a bike with a speaker on the handlebars, approached the victim at the house but later left. According to the report, the victim found a rock near a rear window of the house and suspected it had been thrown through it. Three Dewalt toolboxes with drills, a sawzall, skill saw, nail gun, air-compressor, workbench, sanders and routers were reported stolen. The victim valued the tools and other equipment at about $1,500.
Kayla Hogston, 21, of 205 N. Hardin St., was charged at about 3 p.m Tuesday with disorderly conduct by Greeneville Police Officer W. Johnson. Officers responded to a call at the 600 block of North Irish Street, where Hogston was seen running into the middle of the roadway on Baileyton Highway. Hogston ignored the instruction of law enforcement to exit the roadway. The suspect was removed from the highway for safety of herself and oncoming traffic. According to a report, Hogston ran back into the roadway until officers were able to detain her. The suspect was further uncooperative with law enforcement while being arrested, according to the report. Hogston was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A vehicle was reported stolen from Morgan Auto Sales on 6:10 p.m Tuesday afternoon, by the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Chuck Humphreys responded to a call about a missing 2008 Ford Edge. According to a report, the owner of the dealership said suspect Melody Milanich has stopped paying for the vehicle over the past three months. The suspect has stopped communication with the dealership and has disconnected the shut-off device on the car. Milanich has allegedly fled to Florida and has shown intent to deprive the owner of the vehicle, Deputy Humphreys said in the report.