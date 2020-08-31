An early afternoon incident at a local restaurant, which included a female allegedly evacuating her bowels and bladder on the restroom floor of the establishment, led to the arrest Saturday of a man for drug violations and criminal impersonation. GPD officer Ethan Metcalf reported that he was called to the restaurant “on reports of a male and female that had been there almost all day.” The female, Metcalf was told, had fouled the restroom with bodily wastes on the floor. At the restaurant, the officer spoke with the female, who told him the male had gone outside to smoke. When Metcalf located the man outside, the man gave Metcalf a name that proved to be false, but was recognized by an officer on the scene as Joshua Bitzer of House Road. Bitzer had a warrant and attachment on file with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and was taken into custody. At the county’s detention center, he was found to have what appeared to be methamphetamine in his possession. The report says that Bitzer “was charged with criminal impersonation, possession of a schedule two drug, and the warrants were served on him.”
An apparent attempt to steal items from Walmart was thwarted about 4:30 p.m. Friday when the store’s loss prevention officer intercepted a woman carrying a book bag apparently taken from the store, with about $70 worth of store merchandise inside it. The loss prevention officer, who stopped the suspect on the sidewalk outside the store, plans to take out a shoplifting warrant against the woman, responding Greeneville police officer Ethan Metcalf reported. The woman was forbidden to come to the store again.
Another apparent shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart Saturday afternoon about 3:18. Walmart’s loss prevention department told officers a woman had been seen placing items worth about $46 in her purse and had passed all points of sale in the store. Police gave store personnel the case number assigned to the report to allow pursuit of private prosecution.
A man who fled Greeneville police on a bicycle, then hid in a wooded area, was charged with violation of probation third offense, resisting a stop-halt-frisk order, and evading arrest Friday morning. Jonathan Miller, Alderman Drive, was spotted and recognized by a GPD officer who knew a warrant was on file against him, leading to Miller’s alleged flight on a bicycle and pursuit by the officer. Miller later ditched the bicycle and hid in a wooded area, where he was found with the assistance of a GPD K9. The report says that Miller told police he had fled because he was aware of the outstanding warrant. At the Greene County Detention Center he complained of knee pain and was examined by a nurse.