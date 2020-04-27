Aarron P. Fleming, 175 Hensley Lane, Limestone, was charged Sunday with Schedule II drug violations and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Answering a call about a male knocking on the door of a residence on Lake Street, officers found Fleming at the intersection of Lake and Park streets. Fleming, who matched the description of the man knocking on the door, gave consent for a search, the report stated. A baggie with a gram of methamphetamine and a pipe were found in one of his pockets, according to the report.
Marcus B. Shores, 1225 Morningside Dr., was charged Saturday with Schedule II drug violations, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. In arresting Shores on a warrant for child support, he told officers that he had a baggie of methamphetamine in both of his socks, according to the report.
Thomas J. Seymore, 6380 Baileyton Rd., was charged Friday with driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law and cited for vehicle registration expiration, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Officers had responded to Seymore’s vehicle that was disabled on West Andrew Johnson Highway at the intersection with Lonesome Pine Trail. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Seymore allegedly told officers he had smoked marijuana and later said he had used methamphetamine, the report stated.
Amber M. Moser, 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., was charged Saturday with public intoxication after officers found her walking on Bohannon Avenue, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Moser was unsteady on her feet and had blood on her face and neck from a cut on her head, the report stated. The Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services were called and found that her condition appeared to have been caused by drug use, according to the report. Moser was allegedly making irrational statements, such as she was looking for Bigfoot, and was incoherent, the report stated. Because she was unable to answer simple questions and had sustained injuries due to her level of intoxication, she was placed under arrest, according to the report.