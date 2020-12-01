Larry W. Hartsock, 26 Pebblehill Park, was charged Monday with Schedule II drug violations, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and public intoxication, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Officers responded to the Quick Stop Market on Snapps Ferry Road for a call about a man inside the store saying people were trying to rob him. Hartsock allegedly told officers that people were after him and was not making sense, according to the report. When asked if he had any drugs, Hartsock pulled out a small baggie containing methamphetamine and a syringe, the report stated. In a search of his person, officers found another syringe in a pocket, according to the report.
Shawn M. Hamilton, 1 Ocean Blvd E., Apt. 2, was charged Friday with domestic assault and violation of an order of protection, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Hamilton allegedly forced his way into a residence and struck a woman in the face with his fist, according to the report.
Wesley L. King, 133B Cox Circle, was charged Monday with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law following a minor wreck Monday afternoon, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Ashley Nichols, 2115 Whirlwind Rd., was charged with filing a false report after the accident as well, the report indicated. As Officer Nick Fillers investigated an accident near Lowe’s on the East Andrew Johnson Highway, Nichols allegedly told officers that she was driving a van that pulled into the path of the other vehicle involved, according to the report. Multiple witnesses told the officer a male had gotten out of the driver’s seat of the van and left on foot following the accident, the report said. King was located by authorities and he allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle and leaving the scene, according to the report.
Rinda L. McClellan, 4970 Newport Hwy., was charged Monday with driving under the influence and failure to yield, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. McClellan was arrest after officers served warrants with the charges relating to a automobile accident in July on North Rufe Taylor Road, according to the report.
Several tools were discovered stolen Monday from a residence on Loretta Street, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. A door to the residence was kicked in and an air compressor, two miter saws and some antique tools were missing, the report stated. The tools were valued at $1,500.
A wallet and a pack of cigarettes were stolen from a vehicle Monday morning parked at the Hardee’s on the East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The wallet contained cash, a debit card and several personal identification documents.