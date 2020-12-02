A car stolen out of state was recovered Monday by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A 2020 Hyundai Elantra towed by A1 Towing and Recovery following an accident in North Carolina was discovered to have been reported stolen from Florida, according to a report from the department. Authorities in Florida have been notified the car has been recovered.
A car hauler was stolen from a residence on Woodlawn Road in the past week, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A lock was cut from the car hauler, which was valued at $450.
Fraudulent use of a debit card to make more than $1,000 in purchases was discovered on Monday by a Greeneville woman. Checking her account, she noticed several charges to three different Walmart stores in other parts of the state over the holiday weekend in the amount of $1,085, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. In calling the stores, she was told the order was in the name of a man she does not know and that person was attempting another $2,000 in purchases, the report stated. Those orders were canceled as was the debit card.
A vehicle was vandalized Monday at a residence on the Kingsport Highway, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The door of a 2015 Nissan Altima had been kicked, leaving it open and the door jam broken.