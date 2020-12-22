Dane R. Riggs, 6243 Asheville Hwy., was charged Sunday with aggravated domestic assault and vandalism, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Riggs allegedly chased a former roommate, threatening him, and slashed four tires on the victim’s pick-up truck, the report stated.
Shawn Cutshall, Loblolly Drive, Moshiem, was charged Friday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Cutshall allegedly punched holes in the walls of a residence, placing the homeowner in fear for her safety, the report stated.
Brandon L. Jones, 100 Crossover Dr., was charged early Saturday with driving under the influence following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Asheville Highway and Crossover Drive, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Jones allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and exhibited signs of intoxication including slurred speech and a small of an alcoholic beverage about his person.
Jerry Carter, 46, 5280 Gap Mountain Rd., was served an active warrant Saturday charging him with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Earlier that day, Carter allegedly struck a woman in the face, cutting her chin and lip, according to a department report.
Randal H. Benton, 230 Reynolds Hollow Rd., was charged Saturday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Benton allegedly grabbed a woman by the hair and threw her to the ground, the report stated.
A number of items were reported stolen Friday from an unoccupied house on Lynn Smith Lane, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Stolen from the house were a 1977 Honda motorcycle, antique farm equipment, a saddle, a shotgun cleaning kit, various tools, a chainsaw, interior decorations, fencing, a gate and diesel fuel, the report stated. Eleven windows in the house were broken, and a door, electric fences and two fence posts damaged, according to the report. The stolen items were valued at a total of $4,225 and the damage was estimated at $800.
A 2005 Hyundai Sonata was stolen early Sunday morning from the parking lot at the Hyperon Grill, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The victim told officers that a man wearing a camouflage jacket came from the nearby woods and stole the car, which had the keys inside, the report stated. Security footage from the restaurant showed a white male wearing a camouflage hat and jacket walk out of the wood line behind the building and into the restaurant’s front door and foyer, the report stated. The man then exited and walked to the vehicle, got inside, and drove from the parking lot, turning left onto Lafayette Street from the parking lot.
Several items from a hunting camp off Lonesome Pint Trail were discovered stolen Friday, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Stolen were a camp stove, lantern, chair, insulated coveralls, umbrella, kitchen utensils and a hunting bucket, the report stated. The items were valued at $250.
A utility trailer was stolen in the past week from a residence on Whitehouse Road, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The trailer was valued at $2,000.
A change purse was stolen from a woman’s purse on Friday at the Dollar General on the 107 Cutoff, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The change purse contained $140 and personal documents.