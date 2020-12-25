Several items were stolen from an outbuilding Wednesday at a residence on Obe Kirk Loop in Mohawk, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Stolen were an air compressor, generator, extension ladder and four vehicle tire rims, the report stated. The items were valued at a total of $1,950.
A purse containing a wallet and smartphone was stolen from a vehicle on Wednesday at a car wash In Mosheim, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A woman reported that the purse was stolen from the vehicle while she was using the change machine at the car wash. The loss was valued at about $880.