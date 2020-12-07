Ivey P. Stills, 2118 Three Springs Rd., Russellville, was charged Sunday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Stills allegedly struck a relative and then placed the relative in fear of another physical assault at a residence on Woodlyn Street, the report stated.
A tractor was stolen early Sunday morning from Greene County Kubota on Industrial Road, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The tractor was driven through a fence on the property and the theft was captured on security video, according to the report. The tractor was valued at $25,000.
Steven C. Parker, 2904 Kingsport Hwy., was charged Friday with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. After receiving a call about a one-car accident on Baileyton Road and the driver attempting to leave, Officer Robert Anderson found the vehicle wrecked on North Irish Street on a hill off the roadway and a man, later identified as Parker, sitting beside the road. Parker’s speech was slurred and he had an odor of alcoholic beverage about his person, the report stated. Anderson had to stop trying to administer field sobriety tests due to Parker’s level of intoxication, and he allegedly had an intoxication level of .227 after a breathalyzer test was administered, according to the report.
Lawrence J. Andrews, 105 Spruce St., was charged with driving under influence following an accident Sunday morning, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. When officers arrived at an accident at the intersection of Mt. Bethel Road and Holly Creek Road, they found Andrews outside of a vehicle off the roadway. When he saw the officers, Andrews got back into the vehicle and officers stopped him from leaving the scene. According to the report, Andrews left his car in gear to get out to talk to officers, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly admitting to drinking prior to the accident.
A 2015 Nissan Altima was stolen overnight Friday from a residence on Bailey Broyles Street and was recovered Saturday by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. After the vehicle was entered into the national database, the police department received a telephone call from the Claiborne County authorities that the car had been found abandoned in a wooded area there with some damage to the trunk and exterior of the car, the report stated.
A utility trailer was reported stolen Friday from a residence on Housley Avenue, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The utility trailer was valued at $1,200.
A Big Foot statue was stolen Friday from a residence on Woodside Drive, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The statute, which sat beside a gate, was valued at $350.
A rear window of a 2014 Dodge Challenger was broken on Saturday while the vehicle was parked in the Crockett Crossing Shopping Center, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The damage was estimated at $200.
A pair of Nike tennis shoes was stolen Friday from the Shoe Dept. store on East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The shoes were valued at $59.