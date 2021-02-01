Steven M. Espinoza, 118 Longview Drive, was charged Friday with aggravated domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Espinoza allegedly had gone after a woman with a knife early in the morning, and then put her in a chokehold, making it difficult for her to breathe, the report said. He allegedly had awakened the woman screaming about not being able to find his chips and threw wine at her, according to the report.
Garrett H. Harrison was charged Saturday with criminal trespassing, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Harrison, who was described as homeless, had been told to not trespass at the BP station on East Andrew Johnson Highway by law enforcement both earlier that week and in the month, but was sitting on the sidewalk in front of the store, the report stated.
Rachel L. Shanks, 142 Tittle Drive, Jonesborough, was issued a summons to appear in General Sessions Court on Feb. 3 on a charge of theft less than $1,000/shoplifting, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Shanks was seen concealing jewelry and sanitizer and attempted to leave the Greeneville Walmart without paying by store security, according to the report.
A 2005 Accura sedan was stolen Friday night from a residence on Unaka Street, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The vehicle was valued at $6,000.
A catalytic converter was forcefully removed from a 2008 Ford Escape that was parked at Greeneville Community Hospital East during the past two weeks, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The loss was estimated at $300-$500.
The passing of a fraudulent check at Consumer Credit Union was reported Friday to the Greeneville Police Department. According to a report from the department, the check in the amount of $3,850 was returned as a fraudulent check and the customer’s account frozen.
A pressure washer was stolen Saturday from the Walmart store, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The washer was valued at $392.
A wallet was stolen from a grocery cart Friday evening at Food City on Snapps Ferry Road, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The victim stated she had inadvertently left her wallet in the child seat of the buggy when she took it back to the front of the store where the carts are kept, according to the report. When she realized she had forgotten the wallet, she returned the the store and the wallet could not be found, the report stated.