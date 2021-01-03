Kenneth J. Hinkle of Greeneville was charged Saturday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Hinkle allegedly would not let a woman whom he was staying with at the Andrew Johnson Inn leave their room, slammed her on the bed, struck her in the nose and took her phone, the report stated. The woman was in a leg cast from a past altercation with Hinkle, and the woman said it was injured further in the incident, according to the report.
Jose A. Carreno Vega, 525 Calico Rd., Afton, was charged Friday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Vega was served a warrant stemming from an incident in which he allegedly struck a family member earlier this month in the head, who was treated at an emergency room, according to the report.
Charles R. Jones, 429 Cash Hollow Rd., Johnson City, was issued a summons Friday by the Greeneville Police Department to appear in General Sessions Court on a charge of shoplifting — theft of property. According to a report from the department, Jones allegedly stole more than $1,100 in jewelry from a display case at Walmart.
Brandon R. Jenkins, 307 Cypress St., was charged Saturday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. After a verbal argument, a woman told authorities that Jenkins allegedly grabbed her by the ankles and pulled her into the floor, the report stated.
Several items were discovered stolen Friday from a storage unit on the East Andrew Johnson Highway that was leased by Pals restaurant, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. An employee found that the lock had been cut from the storage unit Friday morning. Found stolen were a meat warming cabinet, hot dog roller, floor jack, tool box and bolt cutter, valued at a total of $3,115.
A television and knife were discovered stolen from a travel trailer Friday parked at 406 N. Irish St., according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Damage to the trailer was estimated at $1,400 and the items were valued at $165
A tool bag was stolen Friday from the bed of a pick-up truck parked at the Lowes store, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Stolen items included an impact wrench, cordless drill, saw, drill bits and a cordless router, which were valued at around $730.