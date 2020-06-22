Richard B. Claridy, 1203 Outer Dr., was charged Saturday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Claridy allegedly assaulted a family member in an altercation stemming from the disciplining of another teenaged family member, according to the report. The family member told authorities that Claridy had also allegedly physically assaulted the youth, the report stated.
Danny D. Landers, 229 Pepper Mill Rd., Chuckey, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and driving without headlights, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. While on patrol at around 1 a.m., an officer observed a pick-up truck on East Andrew Johnson Highway near Fairgrounds Road traveling without headlights in uses. When stopped, Landers was discovered to be the driver and had a strong odor of alcohol about his person, according to the report. Landers allegedly told the officer that he had drank three or four beers at a restaurant and an open beer container was found in the rear floor board, the report stated. He also allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests or submit to a breath test, according to the report.
Shelia K. Baker, 250 Frank Stanton Rd., Limestone, and John W. Rickard, 5828 Buell St., Talbott, were charged Sunday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and use of a stolen vehicle license plate, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The two were arrested after a traffic stop, and a records check indicated that the tag on their vehicle had been reported stolen Saturday to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the report stated. Rickard told officers he had no knowledge about tag, and Baker allegedly indicated the tag was on the vehicle when it was purchased a week ago but had no paperwork, according to the report. In a search of the vehicle, multiple used syringes were found as well as a broken glass pipe, the report stated.
Robert M. Owens, 1545 Little Meadow Creek Rd., was charged Friday with violation of probation related to violation of the sex offender registry, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.