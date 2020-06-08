Saturday about 7 p.m., GPD officer Larry Gilbert responded to a report of a man apparently passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at a West Main Street location. His subsequent report says he found David Walters, of Mapleswamp Road in Chuckey, slumped over the wheel of a parked but running vehicle. Waking up Walters after several attempts, Gilbert observed, talked with, and administered a field sobriety test to Walters, who “showed several signs of impairment,” according to the report. Gilbert then arrested Walters for DUI. Walters refused a blood test and was also charged with violation of the implied consent law. Due to the presence of a loaded .357 revolver found in the passenger seat, concealed under newspapers, and because four generic Xanax pills were found for which Walters had no prescription, he also was charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated and simple possession of Xanax.
A report of a stolen pistol led to a GPD investigation in an Irish Street home over the weekend. The victim of the apparent robbery told an officer that the pistol was removed from his house while he was at his job on Saturday. No SD card was found in his home video system, so no footage could be obtained, though motion had been detected inside the home while the victim was absent. The victim was advised to contact the firearm dealer from whom he bought the pistol and obtain the serial number to identify the pistol when it is found.
A woman who told a Greeneville police officer she had taken meth was arrested for public intoxication Sunday about 4:30 a.m. Hope Sentelle, of Bill Martin Road in Afton, was observed walking with a male earlier by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer, who contacted GPD because Sentelle had appeared distraught when he saw her. The investigating officer located her and says she first denied being impaired but later interrupted a field sobriety test to say she had taken meth earlier, leading to the charges being placed. A 6-by-14 foot enclosed trailer was reported to police Saturday as missing and possibly stolen from a business on West Andrew Johnson Highway Saturday. The trailer’s value is listed as $3,500.
An attempt to steal $112 worth of tools from a local home improvement store was stopped by the quick action of a store loss prevention officer Sunday.
A weekend police report says a man entered the Lowe’s store in Greeneville and walked out of the store with a wrench set and drill in his possession. A member of the store’s loss prevention staff confronted the man outside and was able to retrieve the removed items. The unidentified man left the parking lot on a bike.{&end}