Lacy N. Groves, 34, 406 Elk St., was charged with felony evading arrest on Saturday after fleeing from officers at a high rate of speed, according to a warrant filed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. While on routine patrol at about 10 p.m., Deputy Jeff Caudill spotted a black Ford SUV traveling west on Summer Street without headlights operational. After Caudill initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, the warrant stated. After short pursuit, Caudill lost site of the vehicle and terminated pursuit. Within two to three minutes, the deputy was advised by dispatch that the vehicle had just wrecked on Lonesome Pine Trail. Grovers was found to be driver of the vehicle and placed under arrest, according to the warrant. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Anthony T. Beach, 32, 1055 Mount Hope Road, Mohawk, was charged Sunday with domestic assault and public intoxication, according to warrants filed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Beach was intoxicated and allegedly threatened a family member with bodily harm and made other family members fearful of coming home. He is to appear in court on Monday.
Christopher T. Massengill, 28, 3044 Airport Rd., Oakdale, was charged Saturday and charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Massengill’s vehicle was sitting at the traffic signal at North Main Street and Tusculum Boulevard. When the signal changed to green, Massengill’s vehicle did not move and Officer Matthew Stanley could see his head going up and down, appearing as if he might have been passing out, the report sated. Massegill had a strong odor of alcohol about his person, and he allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol and using marijuana, according to the report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests. At the Greene County Detention Center, Massengill would not follow proper instructions for a breathalyzer test. His bond was set at $1,000 on both charges and he is to make his initial appearance in General Sessions Court on Monday.
Albert Benison Blakney Jr., 58, 1645 Gilbreath Road, Mosheim, was charged with driving under the influence and violation of implied consent on Friday, according to warrants filed by the Baileyton Police Department. Blakney was stopped for speeding and the odor of an alcoholic beverage was coming from the vehicle, the warrants stated. He allegedly told officers he had a couple of beers and officers could see an almost empty bottle of liquor in the passenger seat, the warrants. He also did not submit to a breathalyzer test. He was also served a warrant for domestic assault at the Greene County Detention Center that had been issued earlier that day.. Blakeney allegedly told a family member that he was running a fever when he returned home from working out of state. When the family member asked him to stay away due to illness, he allegedly damaged their phone, cut a brake line on their vehicle and spit in the family member’s face, the warrant stated. He is to appear in court on Monday on all three charges.
An excavator was stolen last week from Kubota of Greeneville, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The excavator, valued at $46,000, was a rental vehicle, the report stated.