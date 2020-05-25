Ronnie B. Clawson, 60 Mt. Hebron Rd., was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Clawson was charged after police investigated the report of a suspicious person in the back parking lot of a business on Temple Street. Officers found Clawson working on a vehicle. A half gram of methamphetamine, three syringes and three empty plastic baggies were found inside the vehicle after Clawson gave consent for a search, according to the report.
Jeremy M. Osborne, 788 Whispering Rd., was served a summons Friday to appear in General Sessions Court on a charge of shoplifting-theft of property, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The summons was taken out by Walmart store personnel after Osborne was stopped past points of sale and found to have merchandise hidden on his person, according to the report. After store personnel took out the summons, it was served by the police department. Osborne is to appear in court on Wednesday.
A lawnmower was discovered stolen from a residence on Judy Drive on Sunday, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The Poulan mower was valued at $175.