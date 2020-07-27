William B. Marshall, 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Apt. 121, was charged Saturday with domestic assault and public intoxication, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. When officers arrived at his apartment, Marshall met them at the door and told them that it needed to be checked for explosive devices, the report stated. A female in the apartment told officers that he would not let her leave to go to work because he told her the door would explode, placing her in fear of him, the reported continued. When the officers spoke to Marshall, he continued making irrational statements and was sweating profusely, according to the report.
Jennifer L. Welch, 30, of Jennings Lane, was charged late Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug and public intoxication. Police responded to a call about an intoxicated woman in the parking lot of the Weigel’s market at 1401 Tusculum Blvd. Welch was “staggering as she walked,” Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Welch did poorly on field sobriety tests. Found inside her car were eight suspected Alprazolam pills in a different type of prescription bottle, the report said. Welch was held on bond pending a scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A counterfeit $20 bill was discovered Thursday afternoon among bills made in a deposit at an Andrew Johnson Bank branch, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A couple made the deposit at the bank branch at 1669 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. One of the $20 bills “was kicked out of the counting machine as counterfeit,” the report said. A man who deposited the money said he was selling items from his house because he is moving and did not know where the fake $20 bill came from. The couple was told to file a fraud report at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
A counterfeit $50 bill was discovered on Saturday to have been passed at the Taco Bell restaurant on Asheville Highway, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Fuel was stolen and a U-Haul truck damaged on Friday at Beamer’s Flooring Outlet, Inc., according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. A hose was found by a U-Haul truck in the parking lot and gas on the ground, the report stated. The gas tank on the truck was found to be punctured.
A Dewalt power tool was stolen Friday from Lowe’s of Greeneville, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The tool was valued at $159.
Ammunition was stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked at the Quick Stop Market on the East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The owner told officers he heard his car alarm sound and when he went to the vehicle found a magazine clip of ammunition missing.
A Bulls Gap woman told Greeneville police that her name was forged on a title to gain ownership of her camper. The forgery occurred on Thursday. A suspect is named in the report.
A male suspect is sought after a shoplifting incident about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A loss prevention employee told police that a man entered the store through the lawn and garden section. He placed two Kobalt ratchets, a tool combination kit, a power drill and a socket set in bags in the shopping cart. He pushed the shopping cart out of the lumber section of the store. The combined value of the items stolen is at least $831.
A Midway man told Greeneville police that a pistol he owns was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from a home in the 300 block of Sunrise Drive he was staying at. The Luger pistol was last seen on a nightstand in a bedroom. The gun is valued at $300. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A shepherd’s hook, headstone piece, wind chime and flower arrangement were among items stolen from a gravesite at the River Hill Cemetery on Old Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The theft happened between July 13 and Thursday. The items have a combined value of $135.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a reported aggravated assault about 9:25 a.m. Thursday on Dinwiddie Road in Chuckey. The victim told deputies that a suspect named in the report threatened to cut his throat while holding a knife and then threw the knife at him, striking him in the head and causing a bump. The suspect then struck the man at least twice, knocking him down. The suspect was told to get off the victim’s property but returned with a Rottweiler dog he released. The man threw a metal chair at the dog to ward it off, the report said. A knife with the suspect’s initials on it was located on the victim’s property, the report said.
A G’Fellers Road woman told sheriff’s deputies that shortly after midnight on Thursday, she saw someone tampering with her mailbox. The victim said she heard a noise outside her house and saw a tan-colored pickup truck with a camper stopped at the mailbox. “She then saw a person hitting her mailbox several times,” Deputy James Crum said in a report. The woman told deputies the person who damaged the mailbox may be one of her neighbors. Damage totals $40.