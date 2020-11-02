Bradley J. Bowers, 970 Old Asheville Highway, was charged Saturday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. A woman told officers that Bowers had loosened the lug nuts on the tires of her car and taken her phone, throwing it down and breaking it, according to the report. Bowers allegedly admitted to loosening the lug nuts but said he tightened them again and that he had taken the phone but had given it back, according to the report. Officers also noticed bruising on the woman’s neck that was consistent with being physically grabbed and a cut on her elbow, the report stated.
A vehicle stolen earlier this month was recovered Friday by the Greeneville Police Department. While on patrol, Officer Jon Luke Myers noticed a vehicle at a residence on East Church Street that matched the description of a Saturn SUV reported stolen on Oct. 7, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. A check of its tag confirmed it was the stolen vehicle, the report said. The vehicle was then towed and the owner notified.
A Shar-pei dog was stolen Saturday from the yard of a residence on Apple Street, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The dog was valued at $2,500.
A groundwork lawn cart was stolen early Sunday morning from The Tractor Supply Store on East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The cart was valued at $159.
One hundred dollars in cash was stolen from a self-checkout register at Walmart on Friday, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. A customer walked away from the register without picking up the $100 in change and when he returned, it was gone, the report stated. Store security video allegedly indicated that a female customer next in line put the cash in her pocket, the report stated.