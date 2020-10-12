Christine R. Zimmerman, 235 Friendship Rd. N, Afton, was charged on Sunday with Schedule III violations and unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Officers were called to a Marathon station on Snapps Ferry Road to a report of a woman passed out in a vehicle parked at gas pump. Zimmerman gave consent to search her car, and buprenorphine pills were allegedly discovered as well two pipes, the report stated. It was also found that there was an active warrant for failure to appear on file against Zimmerman, which was also served.
Everette L. Shelton, 67 Oakland Park, was charged Friday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Shelton allegedly threatened to kill a family member, placing them in fear for their safety, the report stated. Witnesses said that Shelton had a gun inside the residence, which was then found and taken by officers for evidence, the report stated.
Robert L. Jessee, 3071 St. James Road, was charged early Sunday morning with driving under the influence after a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Arnold Road and Seaton Avenue, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Jessee allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol about his person and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the report stated.
Kevin O. Norton, 312 N. Nelson St., was charged early Sunday morning with disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Norton was charged after three separate calls to the police department about him playing loud music and yelling outside his residence, the report stated. He was warned to go back inside two times. When officers arrived, Norton was allegedly observed outside his home yelling and playing loud music and went inside as officers approached, according to the report.
Criminal summons to appear in court on a theft of property under $1,000 charge were served Sunday by the Greeneville Police Department on Tremain Excelle Chatman, 73041 United Church, Covington, Louisiana, and Linden D. Perkins, 2239 Berrywood Dr., Knoxville. According to a report from the department, the two were observed by Walmart loss prevention staff passing all points of sale without purchasing $104 worth of items. Both are to appear in General Sessions Court on Wednesday.
Forty dollars in change was stolen on Friday from a self checkout machine at Walmart, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. According to the report, the $40 had not been returned when the victim started to go to the customer service counter. She then noticed that the cash was coming out of the machine when another female took the cash, placed it in her pocket and left the store, the report stated.
Tires were slashed Friday on a vehicle parked at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The victim gave police the name of a possible suspect. The damage was estimated at $300.
A wallet was stolen from a truck parked at a residence on Tusculum Boulevard on Sunday, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The loss was valued at $100.