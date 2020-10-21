A white 2000 Oldsmobile sedan was discovered stolen Tuesday from a residence on the Horton Highway, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle had belonged to an individual who recently died, and the executor of the will found the car had been taken without anyone’s permission or consent, the report stated. The sedan was valued at $6,000.
Several auto-related items were stolen Tuesday afternoon from Lee’s Food Mart on Speedway Lane near Exit 23, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. An employee of the store told deputies that a male acting suspicious inside the store picked some items off store shelves and then ran outside, the report stated. Two witnesses who saw the incident attempted to stop the suspect, who was able to get into a mini-van and drive off, the report stated. In reviewing security video to bring to the Sheriff’s Department, the store manager also found a female had stolen some a items a few minutes prior to the male’s entry into the store, the report stated. The stolen items were valued at $114.
Evan A. Kinser, 90 New Hope Rd., was served a summons on Tuesday by the Greeneville Police Department to appear in General Sessions Court on a charge of theft of less than $1,000. According to a report from the department, the summons was issued in relation to an alleged shoplifting incident at Walmart in which Kinser allegedly attempted to leave the store with almost $75 of merchandise that had not been purchased. Kinser is to appear in court on Wednesday.
George D. Morrison, 1385 Babbs Mill Rd., Afton, was served a summons on Tuesday by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to appear in court on a charge of livestock running at large. Deputies were called to Babbs Mill Road on a complaint of cows in the roadway, and have been called to the same area multiple times in the past for livestock in lanes of traffic, according to a report from the department. Morrison, who has been identified as the owner of the cows, has been warned several times that if he does not keep the animals within the fence, he could be cited, the report stated. Morrison is to appear in General Sessions Court on Wednesday.