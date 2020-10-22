A 2011 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen Wednesday from a residence on Greystone Road, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The motorcycle, a dirt bike, was valued at $1,500.
Bobby Norton, 41, 2586 Whitehouse Rd., was charged Wednesday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies served a warrant on the charge and arrested Norton at a residence on Bolton Road, the report stated.
Phyllis C. King, 106 Woodlyn St., was charged Monday with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law after being found passed out in a vehicle in the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center parking lot, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Officers were called to do a welfare check on a woman in a vehicle in the parking lot near the Maurices store. When officers approached the vehicle, they found King slumped forward and not moving, awakening her by knocking on the driver side window, the report stated. Once King woke up, she allegedly seemed confused, her speech was slurred and she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the report stated. After she was transported to the Greene County Detention Center, she refused to permit a blood sample to be taken.