Bobbie R. Sane and David L. Sexton, 55 Highland Park Lane, Afton, were charged with domestic assault on Thursday, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were called to the residence after Sane allegedly called a suicide hotline and stated that she was being assaulted by Sexton, the report stated. Both Sane and Sexton told deputies that they had argued over a car battery and each alleged that the other had physically assaulted them, the report stated. Both individuals had cuts and abrasions, according to the report.
A 1997 Ford pick-up truck was reported stolen Thursday by a Limestone woman to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A person, whom the truck owner named, took the vehicle without permission on Thursday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Department.
A German shepherd/blue heeler puppy was reported stolen Thursday from a residence on Pitt Loop in Chuckey, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The puppy has been missing for about two weeks and the owner has checked with Greene County Animal Control about the dog, the report stated.
An election sign was stolen sometime overnight Wednesday from a residence on Scenic Drive, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The sign has been pulled up multiple times, but this is the first time it has been missing from the yard, the report stated.