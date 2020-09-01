Jessica F. Austin, 1622 W. Main St., was charged Friday with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing after being found in a suspicious vehicle on Cedar Crest Road in Mosheim, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Allegedly found inside the vehicle were five small baggies of methamphetamine packaged for resale and two gabapentin pills packaged for resale, 12 syringes, a digital scale, cut straw, tubing, a spoon, a torch and multiple small baggies, according to the report.
Stephenie P. Parton, 177 W. Hillcrest St., was charged Saturday with domestic assault and public intoxication, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Parton allegedly chased a male from a house on Black Road, pushing and hitting him, according to the report. The man had a cut on his nose and his shirt was stretched and torn. Parton allegedly had an odor of alcoholic beverage about her person, but denied to deputies she had been drinking, the report stated.
Terry L. Sexton, 1690 Culbertson Rd., was charged Saturday with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found a man, later identified as Sexton, passed out in his truck that was sitting with the engine running at the entrance to the Marathon market on the 107 Cutoff, the report stated. Sexton had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech and could not complete a field sobriety test, according to the report. He allegedly told officers that he drank alcohol about an hour prior and refused to take a breathalyzer test, the report stated.
Several firearms were stolen from a resident on Ailshie Lane in Mohawk on Friday, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The homeowner said they had arrived home in the late afternoon to discover the back door of the house was open with markings that indicated it had been pried open, according to the report. Similar markings were found on the front door but it was not open. The resident found that a large gun safe with several firearms were missing with furniture also overturned within the home, the report stated. Three rifles, a shotgun and four handguns, valued at a total of $3,380, were found stolen. The gun safe was valued at $100.
A 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from a residence on Greenbrier Drive in Mosheim over the weekend, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The owner said the motorcycle was found missing on Sunday from the residence and had last been seen on Friday evening. The motorcycle was valued at $5,000.
A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked under the Kinser Bridge on Erwin Highway Saturday, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The owner of the vehicle told deputies that she had parked her Subaru SUV at about 6 p.m. under the bridge and when she returned about 45 minutes later, a side window was broken and her wallet had been stolen from the console. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at $200.
A handgun was reported stolen on Sunday from a truck parked at a Cedar Creek Road residence, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The firearm was valued at $800.
A pistol and $80 were stolen over the weekend from a company vehicle parked at a resident on Waterstone Circle, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The pistol was valued at $900.
A shotgun, several tools and a car computer were reported stolen Friday from a residence on Asheville Highway, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The items were valued at $575.
A propane tank, couch and bed were stolen from rental property on Whitehouse Road, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The owner told deputies that renters of the house told him that they couldn’t pay the rent and would be moved by the end of the month, the report stated. When the owner went to the property on Sunday, he discovered the items missing and that the house had been trashed.
A vehicle was vandalized Thursday night at a residence on Duncan Lane in Chuckey, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Someone had scraped the passenger side of the vehicle, a bag of sand was poured in the vehicle and the air was let out of the tires, the report stated. The damage was estimated at $1,000.
A spinning wheel was stolen and the rear window of a Volkswagen sedan was broken at a house on Cedar Creek Road, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The theft was discovered on Friday and occurred sometime during the previous week. The spinning wheel was valued at $400.