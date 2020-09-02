Fraudulent charges were made to a Greeneville woman’s bank account following an apparent hacking of a business account, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The woman reported Monday that she was notified by her bank about five charges she did not authorize, totaling $145, and she then found there her Facebook and Instagram accounts for business pages on both social media platforms appear to have been hacked, the report stated.
James E. Matyk, 740 Quillen Shell Road, was charged Monday with simple possession of marijuana, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A marijuana plant was allegedly found growing in Matyk’s yard, according to the report. He is to make his initial appearance in General Sessions Court on Wednesday.
Seth L. Hensley, 700 Dixie Road, was charged with assault on Monday, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Hensley was arrested after allegedly striking a family member during an argument at Heatherwood Apartments, the report stated.
Austin A. Hawk, 6635 Greystone Road, was charged early Tuesday with driving under the influence and violation of the financial responsibility law, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Hawk was arrested following a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway. After a pipe was found in the floorboard of the car, the vehicle was searched and more drug paraphernalia found, according to the report. Hawk allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the report stated.
Ashley Baskett, 28, 870 Johnson Hollow Lane, Baileyton, was charged Monday with criminal trespassing and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia after being served outstanding warrants, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Baskett’s bond was set at $2,000, and she will appear in General Sessions Court on Wednesday.