Jasmine S. Hitchens, who was listed as homeless, was charged Wednesday with evading arrest after authorities tried to serve an active warrant, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Roger L. Broadwater, also listed as homeless, was charged with filing a false report after telling authorities two different accounts of where Hitchens supposedly was located, the report stated. Deputies stopped at a vehicle parked at an abandoned trailer on Airport Road, where they encountered Broadwater. Hitchens was found hiding behind a door in the abandoned trailer, the report stated.
Tyler B. Worley, who was listed as homeless, was charged Monday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Worley allegedly punched a woman in the face on Aug. 23, leaving her with a black eye and injured lip. His initial court appearance was scheduled Wednesday.
Ricky L. Brown, 89 Heather Way, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, violation of the financial responsibility law, unlawful removal of a registration decal or plate and driving on a suspended license, second offense, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Brown’s vehicle was stopped after a report of a suspected intoxicated driver leaving the Walmart parking lot. An officer encountered Brown driving over the center line on Old Stage Road and Brown pulled over before the officer activated emergency lights, the report stated. Brown was showing signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine and allegedly admitted to taking the drug the previous day, according to the report.
A rifle and money collections were stolen Wednesday from a residence on Fish Hatchery Road, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Stolen were a rifle, valued at $900, and coin and currency collections valued at $500.
An iPhone and debit card were stolen Wednesday morning at the Marathon Market in Afton, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The owner, a Kinsgsport woman, told authorities she was talking to a store employee and placed the iPhone on the counter. The woman then stepped outside to speak to someone and when she returned the phone was missing from the counter, according to the report. The phone, which had a card holder in its case, was valued at $650.