Three shopping baskets of items were stolen Thursday morning at the Dollar General on the 107 Cutoff, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Store staff said that five people came into the store and about 10 minutes later three of the people had loaded up shopping baskets and ran out the front door without paying to an awaiting pick-up truck, the report stated.
Tools and supplies were stolen from a residence Wednesday on the Kingsport Highway, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The items were valued at $5,544.
Jessie Coleman, 30, 500 Tweed Springs Rd., was charged on a warrant Wednesday with aggravated burglary, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Two incidents of the passing of counterfeit bills at Walmart on Tuesday are being investigated by the Greeneville Police Department. In the first incident, a while male used four counterfeit $20 bills and a counterfeit $10 to purchase a sub woofer speakers at the store on East Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report. In the second incident, a white male and female entered the store together and then exited together. However, they checked out separately, and each one used a $100 bill to pay for their individual purchases. One used a legitimate bill and the other a counterfeit to purchase a total of $62.73 in items, the report stated.
A fishing pole and shoes were stolen from a vehicle parked at the Birds Bridge ramp to the Nolichucky River on Thursday, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The owner noticed the items missing after he was approached by a man who tried to sell him drugs, the report stated. The items were valued at $270.
A weed eater was stolen Thursday from a residence on Forest Street, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The weed eater was valued at $300.