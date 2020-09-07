Merchandise and a coin box were stolen early Sunday morning from the Wash Depot on West Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. A minivan pulled through a wash bay and then to the front of the business at around 4 a.m. A man, woman and juvenile female got out of the van and the man allegedly broke a glass out of a machine, stealing merchandise out of it aided by the female, the report stated. Afterwards, they allegedly cut the lock off a vending machine and stole the coin box, according to the report. About $100 in change was thought to be in the coin box. The merchandise stolen was valued at $150 and the damage to the vending machine valued at $50.
Several tools and other machinery were discovered stolen Sunday morning from Guaranteed Tire and Auto Repair on Snapps Ferry Road, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. An employee discovered that a door had been pried open. Found stolen were several air tools, a Freon tank with gauges, a ball point press, screw drivers, sockets, wrenches, a welder and helmet, a heat gun, a timing light and three gallons of antifreeze, valued at $1,670, the report stated. Around $800 in cash was also found missing.
David C. Shelton, 805 McAbee Drive, was charged Saturday with domestic assault, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Shelton allegedly struck a woman in the head with a broom handle after she removed car keys from his vehicle to keep him from leaving, the report stated. Shelton had been sitting in the vehicle listening to the radio and was allegedly drinking heavily, according to the report.
Ricky D. Hensley, 304 Park St., was charged Friday with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Hensley was stopped during a DUI checkpoint at the intersection of West Summer Street and the 70 Bypass. After being transported to the Greene County Detention Center, a broken glass pipe was allegedly found in a search of his person, the report stated.
A dealer license plate was stolen last weekend from a vehicle parked on the lot of Bachman Bernard Chevrolet Buick GMC, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.