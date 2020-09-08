Michael Myers, 38, 2600 Gap Creek Rd., was charged on Friday with maintaining a dwelling for drug use, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Myers, who is incarcerated, was served a Criminal Court capias by a Greene County Detention Center officer.
James D. Tunnell, 1255 S. Main St., Mosheim, was charged Saturday with evading arrest, violation of probation and failure to appear, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. In investigation of a theft of a lawnmower, deputies attempted to stop Tunnell’s vehicle on Idletime Drive. After the vehicle stopped, Tunnell got out and started walking toward a residence. After deputies directed him to stop multiple times, he ran until he was caught after a brief foot chase, the report stated. Tunnell was found to have active warrants and an attachment.
George T. Murr, 5231 Gap Creek Road, Bulls Gap, was charged Friday with assault, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Murr allegedly struck a woman in the face, resulting in a swollen place below one of her eyes, the report stated.
Joseph D. Hale, 1046 Kingsport Hwy., was charged Saturday with possession of methamphetamine, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. In investigation of an assault call, deputies spoke to Hale, who told them that he had a BB gun in his vehicle and gave consent to remove the firearm. In searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found a baggie containing 1.8 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine sitting in plain sight, the report stated. Hale allegedly told deputies he knew the baggie was in the vehicle and that it was fake methamphetamine, according to the report.
Logan M. Lowery, 580 Elmwood Rd., Midway, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence following a minor accident, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. Responding to a call on West Summer Street at about 11:30 p.m., Officer Eric Davis saw Lowery’s vehicle allegedly strike a Greeneville Fire Department vehicle in the front side and then back up over a curb and attempt to leave, the report stated. Lowery was found to have a strong odor of alcohol odor about his person and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.
Mack A. Lewis, 1865 Gilbreath Rd., was charged Saturday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and violation of probation, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. While looking for another individual with active warrants at a residence on Weems Chapel Road, a check for active warrants was made for other individuals at the residence. A check of Lewis returned an active warrant for violation of probation, and in a search of his person, a baggie with a half of a gram of methamphetamine and pipe were allegedly found, the report stated.
Kelly L. Fasnacht, 505 Weems Chapel Road, was charged Saturday with simple possession of a Schedule II drug and violation of probation, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. In a search, a baggie with .3 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly found in one of his pockets, the report stated.
A 2002 Saturn sedan was stolen Friday from the side of Old Baileyton Road, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The owner reported that she had a flat tire while driving along Old Baileyton Road, pulling off at the first road she saw. She called someone to come get her and when she returned to pick up the vehicle, she found it missing, the report stated. The vehicle was valued at $7,000.
A 2004 Nissan pickup truck was stolen Friday from a residence on Slate Creek Road, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The truck was valued at $2,000.
Junior Davis, 41, 484 Bandy Rd., was charged Saturday on a warrant with joyriding, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Two chainsaws were stolen early Sunday morning from Tractor Supply Co., according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department. The chainsaws were valued at $460.
An nitrogen tank and four HVAC units were damaged behind restaurants in the Greeneville Commons shopping center early Sunday, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
A children’s electric dirt bike, a weedeater and saddle were discovered stolen Sunday from a residence on Berry Lane, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. The items were valued at $1,000.