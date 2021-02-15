Loss prevention personnel at Walmart told police this weekend that an unidentified man and woman have shoplifted items totaling about $200 in value over the past 60 days. GPD officer Megan Tomblin was told Saturday that the store has video evidence of the thefts on dates in December, January and February. Tomblin's report indicates the pair scanned items at checkout but leave other items unscanned and take them from the store without paying for them. The car in which the two left the store lot was described to Tomblin as a white Buick LeSabre with black trim on the bumpers. About two hours after her first call to the store Saturday, Tomblin was called back and told that an unidentified couple had defrauded the store on Jan. 31 by taking items from shelves and bringing them to the customer service desk, claiming they were purchased items being returned. The couple were issued gift cards in the amounts of $109.59 and $103,03. The couple drove away from the store in a red BMW, the report says.
A Greeneville Police Department report says a domestic assault warrant is being issued against Joseph Lee, address not reported, by a GPD officer who responded to a call of simple assault at a Roller Street residence Saturday afternoon. The charge is based on allegations from a person at the residence who said the incident occurred after Lee showed up at the location while intoxicated. The report by officer Larry Gilbert says the complainant reported threats from Lee that created fear of physical harm.
A report to police of a “suspicious van” parked behind the Food City store on the Andrew Johnson Highway Sunday led Greeneville police to investigate. They found there a man who told them he was living in the van and that a woman was inside, the report from GPD officer Chase Bible says. The woman was identified as Sybil Hinkle, and was arrested after GPD learned of an outstanding warrant against her for violation of probation. Hinkle was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.