Bobby D. Ealey, 43, of 320 Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, was charged about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday with evading arrest and driving with a suspended license third offense, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Chris Shuffler reportedly activated his emergency lights after witnessing Ealey drive left of center near the intersection of the Old Knoxville Highway and West Summer Street. Ealey reportedly “drove into the grass” by Phillips 66 gas station, exited his vehicle and fled deputies on foot for about 100 feet. A records check indicated Ealey to have a suspended license, Shuffler said in the report. Ealey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Mary M. Nelson, 41, of 600 Green Ridge Loop, Afton, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with domestic assault, aggravated burglary, credit card fraud and criminal trespassing, by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Joe Harness spoke to a victim who told law enforcement that Nelson entered their residence without permission and was found in the bathroom “nodding off,” Harness said in the report. After Nelson received Narcan from another resident at the house, she reportedly sprayed mace “all over the house,” and allegedly rubbed a rag that had mace on it over another victim’s face. Another victim reportedly told Harness that the suspect stole a wallet, but later returned it; the victim stated to law enforcement that they had two unauthorized charges from a store close to the residence during the period Nelson allegedly had the wallet. Deputies reportedly saw surveillance video from the store where a woman that “appeared to be the suspect” made purchases the same time the victim noted the fraudulent charges. A records check showed Nelson to have a trespass warning for the Green Ridge Loop address. Nelson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Rusty W. Grinstead, 29, of 85 S. Greene St., was charged about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with domestic assault. Deputy Eric Cutshall responded to the Greene Street residence after the victim of the assault called 911 dispatch and reportedly said that the suspect had hit her in the head by throwing “wet socks.” The victim stated to Cutshall that the suspect had been “coming at her with metal water bowl,” Custhall stated in the report. Grinstead was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.