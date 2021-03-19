Walter E. Sayers Jr., 50, of 215 Ross Blvd., was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug and public intoxication. Sayers was found “passed out” in a car about 3:25 a.m. Thursday in back of the Quality Inn on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Sayers did poorly on field sobriety tests. During a pat-down search, deputies found about 1.5 grams of suspected heroin in four small plastic bags and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in another bag. Sayers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Kelly L. Fasnacht, 32, of 540 Cannon Loop, Chucky, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Deputies were called at the 2000 bock of Fishpond Road by the Department of Children’s Services “about a man rolling around in the yard wearing a white shirt and acting weird,” Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A man identified as Fasnacht was seen picking up trash, and told deputies he was cleaning up his friend’s yard. A relative of the person who lives at the address told deputies that the owner had been out of town for several days. Fasnacht was “inconsistent” in his movements and unsteady on his feet, the report said. Found on Fasnacht was a plastic bag containing mushrooms, a pill piece identified as buprenorphine and other plastic bags. Fascnacht was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Candace Y. Ford, 36, of 749 Susong Memorial Road, was charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary. Ford allegedly entered a mobile home in the 1700 block of Old Baileyton Road in Afton and took a necklace, Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report. Ford did not have permission to be in the mobile home. The offense occurred while the victim and a juvenile were present, the report said. Ford was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A heavy-duty cattle gate was stolen between March 13 and Thursday from a farm property in the 400 block of Betsy Ross Road in Afton, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The owner said the gate may have been removed in an attempt to steal cattle. The gate is valued at $250. Extra patrols in the area were requested.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from a pickup truck parked in the 1200 block of Outer Drive, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The owner discovered Thursday afternoon when he started the truck up that the catalytic converter had been removed and stolen. Repairs cost $672.