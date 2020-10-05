Eugene D. Smucker, 28, of 885 Old Stage Road, was charged about 1 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. A traffic stop was done on West Andrew Johnson Highway in a car driven by Smucker for failure to maintain lane, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Ater patrol car blue light were turned on, the car slowed and continued on the off ramp to West Sumer Street before stopping. Smucker gave off an odor of alcohol and had “extremely slow slurred speech” that was hard to understand, the report said. Smucker was allegedly too unsteady on his feet to complete field sobriety tests. Smucker was placed in the patrol car, where he allegedly refused to take a breath test or have blood drawn. Smucker was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ashley N. Swatzell, 18, of 2342 Buckingham Road, was charged about 11 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving on a suspended license and underage consumption of alcohol. Swatzell was also cited for a stop sign violation after police saw her allegedly drive through a stop sign on Bohannon Avenue, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted. Officers smelled “an obvious odor of marijuana” coming from the car driven by Swatzell, who “was fumbling” with identification cards and seemed confused when asked to show them to police, the report said. Swatzell did poorly on field sobriety tests. She allegedly admitted smoking marijuana and drinking alcoholic beverages before the traffic stop. Three partially burnt marijuana cigarettes and a drink containing alcohol in a cup were found in the car. A records check showed Swatzell’s license was suspended. Swatzell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A counterfeit $50 bill was found in receipts Sunday afternoon by a manager at the McDonald’s restaurant at 521 Tusculum Blvd. The manager told Greeneville police she found the fake $50 hill while counting down the cash drawer, and then found the transaction where the counterfeit money was taken. The manager told police “it was a unknown male and a unknown female on a red motorcycle,” Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The manager told police she found a counterfeit $20 dollar bill about a week ago but did not call it in. The counterfeit bills were placed into evidence to be destroyed.
A woman who said she may have received a counterfeit $20 bill in change from a Greeneville business reported the incident Saturday to police. She attempted to use the bill Saturday morning at the Dollar General store at 130 W. Bernard Ave. and was told it was counterfeit, Greeneville police Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The woman tried to buy some merchandise with the fake $20 bill at Dollar General and was told it was counterfeit. The bill is stamped “replica” for motion picture use only. The counterfeit $20 bill was placed into evidence.
A counterfeit $10 bill was passed Friday afternoon at the Greene County Driver License Reinstatement Center at 1210 Hal Henard Road, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. An employee said a man named in the report gave a clerk the fake $10 bill in payment for services. When the bill was found to be counterfeit, the man paid with real money and left the driver’s services center, the report said. Police placed the counterfeit $10 bill into evidence.
A naked woman seen shortly after midnight Monday walking down Davis Street was charged with indecent exposure. Ivey P. Stills, 23, of Three Springs Road, Russellville, was taken into custody. A passerby contacted 911 Dispatch about a woman with no clothes on about 12:10 a.m. Monday. Police were already on scene. Stills was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robert D. Graham, 50, of 245 W. Barton Ridge Road, was charged about 4:20 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest. Officers were called to the address about someone “screaming that he wanted to kill someone,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. As officers tried to detain Graham, he allegedly pulled away and resisted them. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 34, of 1060 Old Stage Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with criminal trespass and theft of property-shoplifting at Walmart. Phelps was seen about 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside Walmart “cutting packages open in an attempt to steal the contents,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. After being confronted by a loss prevention employee, Phelps hid in a bathroom in Walmart and attempted to cut herself with the same knife used to open the packages, the report said. Merchandise Phelps allegedly attempted to steal is valued at $180. Phelps had been trespassed in 2018 from Walmart in connection with another incident. Phelps was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Greeneville police are looking for a man who assaulted two people about 9 p.m. Saturday at a Raymond Road home. Police were called by a neighbor who heard fighting inside a house.. They spoke with one of the alleged victims, who said the he woke up and saw the suspect on top of a relative, choking her, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The man pushed the suspect off the relative and he was attacked and struck in the face before the suspect left, the report said. The female victim told police she was struck in the left eye and choked. Two domestic assault arrest warrants were issued for the suspect.
Enriqueta Bacasegua, 40, of 324 E. Church St., was charged Friday morning by Greeneville police with assault after an incident in the 100 block of Hankins Street. Police received a report shortly after 7 a.m. Friday that a woman had been punched in the face. Officers were told that Bacasequa entered a business began punching another woman. A relative of the alleged victim tried to break up the fight and was punched in the stomach, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The woman punched in the stomach is pregnant. She and the other alleged victim declined to be looked at by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. Police were told that Bacasegua was fired from her job at the business the day before. Bacasegua was taken into custody Friday afternoon held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.