Jay Dennis, 33, of Booher Lane, Bristol, was served warrants Wednesday by Greeneville police charging him with two counts of aggravated assault and other offenses in connection with an incident on Oct. 24, 2019. Police received a description of a man involved in an assault in the 400 block of Elk Street and located him. Dennis fled on foot and refused commands to stop, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. Dennis was taken into custody after a brief chase. The victim told police she was seven months’ pregnant and Dennis was upset because he was told he is the father, the report said. Dennis allegedly pointed a small-caliber firearm at the victim and threatened to harm her if he was reported as the father. Dennis also allegedly kicked a cellphone out of the victim’s hands, causing a cut lip. Ammunition recovered next to a door where the victim lives was owned by Dennis, the victim told police. Dennis also allegedly threatened to shoot the victim. Investigation showed that Dennis is a member of the Vice Lords gang and has multiple prior felony convictions, the report said. Dennis was also served warrants for being a felon in possession of a prohibited weapon and evading arrest. He was held on $26,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Joseph Wayne Stanton, 24, of 455 Guthrie Greene Road, Bulls Gap, was served arrest warrants Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies charging him with statutory rape in connection with an alleged incident on Oct. 28, 2018. Stanton was also served active arrest warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation. Stanton committed statutory rape by going to Hawkins County and picking up a 14-year-old and bringing the victim to his house in Greene County, where they allegedly had sex, Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a report. Stanton was held without bond ending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Daniel S. Schofield, 37, of 25 Old Jonesboro Road, was charged about 5:40 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault following an incident in the 5600 block of Greystone Road. The victim told deputies that Schofield had been acting erratically and demanding she follow his instructions or there would be “consequences,” the report said. Schofield then assaulted the alleged victim, inflicting lacerations and bruises to her face, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Schofeld was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Kendrick R. Estepp, 25, of 142 Fox Road, was taken into custody Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies in connection with an assault that occurred on March 12. Estepp was charged with aggravated assault. He allegedly assaulted the victim by pulling her out of a car by her feet and “repeatedly striking her in the face,” a report said. Eastepp drove the victim to a relative’s house, but she remained in the car out of fear of further harm. Estepp went into a house and returned with an assault rifle, which he allegedly pointed at the victim. The victim had visible marks on her face and a cut lip, along with scratches on her back, the report said. Bond for Estepp was set at $10,000 pending a first scheduled appearance appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Preston R. Moore, 28, of 151 Schofield Drive, was served arrest warrants for evading arrest and criminal impersonation Tuesday by Greeneville police in connection with an incident on Feb. 21. Moore was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on West Summer Street for a traffic violation, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. He allegedly gave officers two false names before fleeing on foot. Moore also had two active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear. He was held without bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
William Danny Smith, 46, of 455 Obe Kirk Loop, Midway, was served an arrest warrant Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies in connection with the theft of a vehicle on Jan. 10, 2018. Smith took a car from the address without the owner’s consent and did not return it, a deputy’s report said. Smith was issued a warrant for theft of property valued over $1,000. He was also issued a capias bench warrant out of Grainger County for delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia for offenses allegedly committed in 2019. Smith was held pending an April 6 court date on the Greene County theft charge.
Keys to logging equipment were stolen between Monday and Tuesday morning from Greene County Firewood Ministries, 301 E. Bernard Ave., Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. A person associated with Firewood Ministries told police that he found a wheelbarrow out of place that was full of items moved from the shop area, along with a tote full of kitchen supplies. Two keys from skid steer loaders, each valued at $20, were missing. A bag containing household items that did not come from Firewood Ministries was also found, the report said.
An Apple iPhone 11 was stolen Tuesday night from an employee of Nova Sushi at 1337 Tusculum Blvd., Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The employee told police the cellphone was taken while he was working. The phone is valued at $1,200.