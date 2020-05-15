Two men were taken into custody about 3 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop on Mill Drive. Stephen Andrew Tuggle, 36, of 140 Champion Drive, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and driving on a suspended license-3rd offense. Tuggle was also found to have active arrest warrants on file, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. Passenger Kelly Lee Fasnacht, 31, of 93 Indian Hills Drive, was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed Fasnacht had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. A car was seen about 3 a.m. Thursday pulling into different driveways on Pinto Road and Holly Creek Road. The car then pulled into a driveway on Mill Drive and a traffic stop was conducted, the report said. Tuggle allegedly gave deputies a false name. A search of the car located “a clear crystal-like substance” that had been dumped into a drink, several syringes and a glass methamphetamine pipe, the report said. A search of Fasnacht’s pockets turned up another glass pipe. Tuggle and Fasnacht were held without bond pending appearances in court.
Kevin E. Begines, 40, of 295 Preacher Laws Road, Afton, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense. Deputies responded to a possible domestic incident in the 400 block of Union Chapel Road and found a sport utility vehicle parked at a cemetery. Begines was identified as the driver. A records check showed neither he or passenger Jessica Bunch had a valid driver’s license. Beguines’ driver’s license was suspended and the arrest warrant was also located, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. A sheriff’s K-9 unit arrived on scene. K-9 Duke alerted on the SUV. Suspected methamphetamine was found in the woman’s jacket. A sock containing a plastic bag with suspected meth and a glass pipe was found, along with a digital scale, in the SUV. Bunch was also taken into custody by deputies.
A wallet containing $750 in cash was stolen early Wednesday from a pickup truck parked in the 200 block of Sterling Drove in Mosheim. The wallet was in the center console, sheriff’s Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. The truck owner said when he went outside Wednesday morning, he found the back window had been pried open and the window lock was torn off. In addition to the wallet and cash, two tool sets were also stolen. The tool sets have a combined value of $350.
A pistol was stolen between May 4 and 8 from a pickup truck parked in the 1700 block of Fodderstack Mountain Loop. The truck owner told sheriff’s deputies that the gun was last seen on May 4 in a truck console before the truck was driven by a friend to a nearby business for repairs. The Ruger pistol is valued at $350.