Charges were filed by Greeneville police against a man seen driving erratically about 12:20 a.m. Saturday on West Andrew Johnson Highway. Armando O. Ramirez, 38, of 110 Mimosa Drive, was charged with driving without a license, a violation of the open container law and was cited for failure to maintain control. Police on patrol saw a pickup truck driven by Ramirez cross the solid white line on the side of West Andrew Johnson Highway several times before a traffic stop was made. Ramirez admitted to drinking beer earlier and had an open alcohol container under the driver’s seat, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Ramirez gave off a strong odor of alcohol. He registered under the legal limit on a Breathalyzer test. A records check showed he did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license. Ramirez posted bond and has a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who allegedly caused a disturbance Friday afternoon in the emergency department of Greeneville Community Hospital was charged with disorderly conduct. Charged was Stacy C. Wilkerson, 45, of 122 Prairie Lane. Greeneville police responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to the hospital. Wilkerson allegedly told a doctor there that relatives were trying to kill him before he went into other patients’ rooms, kicked a trash can, and began “throwing items around the ER,” Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Wilkerson was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed Saturday night at Walmart, Greeneville police Officer Charles Story said in a report. Police went to the store and spoke with an employee who said the fake $100 bill came from a cash drawer in one of the pay lanes. Video will be reviewed to possibly identify the person who passed the bill. The counterfeit $100 bill was taken into evidence.
A counterfeit $20 bill was found Friday afternoon in receipts from a business at a Greeneville Federal Bank branch. An employee said the bank received a $20 bill “that was for motion picture copy money,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The bill was in a deposit from Express Wines And Spirits. An employee told police it is unknown who accepted it. The counterfeit $20 bill was taken into evidence.
Twenty-eight storage containers were stolen early Saturday from outside Ace Hardware, 1023 W. Main St., Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. A manager told police that a man and woman arrived about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the business, loaded the containers into a Ford Flex sport utility vehicle and left. The same couple, using the same vehicle, is suspected in a recent similar theft from the business recorded on video surveillance. The containers are valued at $25 each.