Caleb I. Good, 24, of 966 Bowmantown Road, Limestone, was charged about 8:15 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a crash in the Walmart parking lot. Police were told by the car owner that she was the driver and Good was a passenger. She told officers that she had asked Good to hold the steering wheel so she could put her seat belt on “and next thing she knew they had hit a parked vehicle,” the report said. No injuries were reported. A witness told police she saw the car owner get out of the passenger seat after the crash and run to the driver’s side. The car owner reiterated to police she was driving, but was told the witness and Walmart security video would indicate otherwise. Good allegedly admitted drinking a beer before the crash, but denied being the driver. Good did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and a seat belt violation. A K-9 on scene alerted to the car. A pill bottle found on the passenger side back door floorboard contained two small plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine residue, two cut straws and other plastic bags. No charges were filed in relation to the items found. Good was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jimmy R. Metcalf, 46, of 4179 Old Asheville Highway, was charged about 1 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with burglary. The owner of a house in the 1700 block of Old Mountain Road told deputies that Metcalf crossed a locked barrier to get onto a porch and then beat on a door and window, a report said. Metcalf attempted to pry open a locked window before “swinging on a porch swing briefly before leaving,” Deputy George Ball said in a report. Metcalf was located walking on a nearby road and taken into custody. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Electricity was stolen between Jan. 17 and Feb. 17 from an address in the 100 block of Bayberry Street, a sheriff’s department report said. A Greeneville Light & Power System employee told deputies Monday that someone tampered with the meter and stole electricity. A suspect named in the report had her electricity turned off on Jan. 17 and GL&P received an alert that the meter had been removed the same day. Utility employees found the meter seal had been cut and it was tampered with, a report said. The revenue loss of the energy theft is $48.72.