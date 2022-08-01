Brandi I. Love, 39, of 140 Mountain View Drive, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence about 4:45 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Lee’s Food Mart on Speedway Lane in Mohawk. Deputies investigated a report about a woman passed out in a car at the gas pumps. Love was asleep in the driver’s seat, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Love was awakened and had difficulty unlocking the car door and appeared “very confused,” the report said. Love showed indications of intoxication during field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robert P. Slagle, 49, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged about 2:30 a.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway at the intersection with West Summer Street. Police saw a pickup truck being driven at a high rate of speed that was paced on radar at 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Slagle’s eyes ‘’were red and droopy and his speech during conversation and physical reaction to provide identification was slow,” and he gave off an odor of alcohol, the report said. Slagle did poorly on field sobriety tests. A loaded Ruger pistol was found in the center console of the rental truck Slagle was driving. Slagle was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
April M. Myers, 43, of 1108 W. Summer St., was charged about 2 a.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were told by the alleged victim that Myers was intoxicated and “going crazy” inside an apartment, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The alleged victim told police that Myers shoved him, struck his chest and ripped a gold chain off his neck. Myers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court
Christopher D. Brown, 55, of 209 N. Nelson St., was charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police were told by 911 Dispatch that Brown was holding the alleged victim at gunpoint, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Brown was gone when officers arrived but returned while police were at the house. The alleged victim told police that Brown pulled a pistol on her and threatened to shoot her. A gun was found in the car Brown was riding in, but it was not the one the alleged victim described, the report said. The alleged victim was in fear of harm. Brown was placed into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man free on bond for an earlier driving on a revoked license charge was pulled over about 10:25 a.m. Sunday on East Andrew Johnson Highway by Greeneville police and charged with another count of the same offense. Paul W. Winstead, 37, of 1820 Roaring Fork Road, was charged with driving on a revoked license-2nd offense, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. While on another traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway, an officer saw Winstead drive past in a pickup truck. A traffic stop was made. Winstead was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance. Winstead was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Derrick S. Roderick, 31, of 818 Carson St., was charged about 10 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a Schedule III drug and driving on a revoked license. Police patrolling the Starlight Drive area made contact with a dune buggy “traveling center left of the roadway,” Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. A records check showed that Roderick has a restricted driver’s license and is required to have an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. It did not have one. A pat-down search located a suspected Suboxone strip. Roderick did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
The driver of a car that struck a parked vehicle and damaged several mailboxes about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road suffered suspected minor injuries, Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when driver Marcus A. Simpson lost control of it and went off the road, striking a sport utility vehicle parked in a driveway after hitting two mailboxes and a fence. Simpson’s condition was not available Sunday. Driver actions leading up to the crash included “reckless/negligent driving,” the report said. Charges were not listed in the report.
Denver N. Southers, 27, of Slate Hill Road, Mooresburg, was charged about 9:15 p.m. Friday with driving under the influence after being involved in a rear-end crash at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Erwin Highway, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Southers was unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol when getting out of the car she was driving, the report said. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. Southers allegedly told police she smoked marijuana earlier in the day. Southers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A window in the glass enclosure surrounding the antique fire truck parked outside the Nathaniel Greene Museum at 310 S. Main St. was broken, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The vandalism was reported Friday afternoon. The window is valued at $500.
Derek Lee Davis, of 1806 Nolichuckey Road, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with leaving the scene of an accident with damage, driving on a suspended license, having no proof of insurance and a switched tags violation. Police were called about 2:50 p.m. Friday to the parking lot of the Captain D’s restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway about a hit and run crash. Officers were notified the van driven by the driver who left, Davis, had been pulled over by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Kingsport Highway. A records check showed Davis’ license was suspended for not providing proof of insurance. The van had a switched registration tag, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. Davis was issued a summons to appear Monday in court.
An outside vacuum unit was broken into between Thursday night and Friday at the Wash Depot, 1000 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. “The suspect pried the lock and gained access,” Greeneville police Lt. John Bishop said in a report. An unknown amount of change in the machine was stolen. Damage to the vacuum unit totals $200. A description of the suspect and the car he was driving was provided to police.