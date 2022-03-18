Ryan J. Burkholder, 26, of 1690 Babbs Mills Road, was charged about 6 p.m. Thursday with driving under the influence by sheriff’s deputies following a vehicle crash. Deputies responded to the crash in the 7000 block of Whitehouse Road. Burkholder was allegedly being aggressive with another person at the crash scene. He smelled strongly of alcohol, Deputy James Crum said in a report. Burkholder was allegedly argumentative and would not follow field sobriety test instructions. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A woman involved in a vehicle crash about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Warrensburg Road was charged by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-3rd offense and drug possession offenses. Darlene L. Gregg, 42, of 3790 Newport Highway, was also charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Gregg did poorly on field sobriety tests. She carried a small purse that contained suspected methamphetamine, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. Another purse held two glass pipes, a digital scale and syringes, the report said. Gregg was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Joshua H. Gray, 33, of Bulldog Miller Road, Jonesborough, was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of a Scheduled VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police investigated a report of a man looking in cars about 6:20 a.m. Thursday in the Walmart parking lot. Gray was found sitting in a sport utility vehicle. A broken glass pipe and a digital scale were “in plain view” in the SUV, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. A K-9 brought to the scene alerted on the SUV. Suspected methamphetamine was found in the driver’s side door pocket. Also found in the vehicle and on Gray were a Gabapentin pill, THC wax in small plastic bags and a metal pipe. Gray was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Amos K. Stout, 29, of 101 Ealey Road, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and public intoxication. Deputies investigated a report about 3:40 a.m. Thursday of a man walking on Ealey Road “without a shirt, beating on people’s doors,” Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Stout allegedly told deputies “he had been taking drugs and someone was watching him,” the report said. During a pat-down search, several suspected Xanax pills and a syringe Stout said contained methamphetamine was found. Stout was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man reluctant to be taken into custody Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies on active arrest warrants attempted to walk away when told to halt. Dale Denton, 30, of 189 Pruitt Road N., was seen walking about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Summer Street. A records check showed he had active warrants for violation of probation, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. Denton was told by a deputy that he needed to speak with him. Denton began jogging across the road and was told a Taser would be used if he did not stop. Denton complied and was taken into custody. Denton was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen about 3:35 p.m. Thursday from the parking lot of Walmart by a person who abandoned the truck, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The owner of the 1998 Ford Ranchero that was stolen told police he left the keys under the floor mat when he went into the store. The truck left at the scene is registered to a Chuckey woman. The pickup truck that was stolen is valued at $10,000.
Two sheep were stolen Wednesday from a barn in the 10600 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The owner told deputies he bought the sheep Tuesday night. They were in the barn at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday but gone at 2 p.m. The stall the animals were in was secured, the report said. The sheep are valued at $400 each.
A car was stolen from the 100 block of Lobo Loop between March 8 and Tuesday, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The owner told deputies she had been in the hospital and reported the car stolen on Wednesday after being released. The residents of the address told the owner they did not know who stole the 2004 Hyundai sedan. A possible suspect is named in the report. The car is valued at $4,500.