Daniel A. Jennings, 40, of 45 Raders Sidetrack Road, was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with sale or delivery of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV, possession of a Schedule V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A suspicious vehicle was seen about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 4495 Erwin Highway. The man was identified as Jennings, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Jennings told deputies he was in the parking lot trying to set up a keyless entry system in his car. Jennings denied having anything illegal and gave permission to search the car. Deputies found two syringes, a digital scale lid with residue and half a Suboxone pill in the driver’s side door. Located in the center console was a cut straw with residue. Deputies also found a small bag with another Suboxone pill and a suspected Clonazepam pill. Found in Jennings’ jacket pocket was a small clear bag containing about 2.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Also found were a glass pipe and a prescription bottle containing 65 Gabapentin capsules. Bond for Jennings was set at $54,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
Greeneville police were called about 7:35 p.m. Thursday after a man parked his car in front of the Greeneville Fire Department station at 501 Asheville Highway. Jeffrey S. Johnson, of 406 Elk St., was “blocking the fire department from leaving if needed,” Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Johnson told police he spilled gasoline on himself while driving and then pulled over. A records check showed Johnson’s drivers license was revoked. Johnson was issued a summons to appear Feb. 17 in court.
A man and woman who took merchandise Wednesday morning from the Food City supermarket on East Andrew Johnson Highway and then drove off in a U-Haul truck are sought by Greeneville police.. The pair entered the store about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and concealed charging cables, ear buds, and USB cables by placing the items under their clothing, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The pair walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise and left in the rental truck. Police will review a store surveillance video. The items have a combined value of about $140.