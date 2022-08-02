Chad E. Wallace, 48, was charged about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense and violation of the implied consent law. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Davy Crockett Park Road and Chuckey Highway. A Jeep driven by Wallace was down an embankment along railroad tracks up against a culvert, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Wallace appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat and needed help to get up the embankment. He smelled of alcohol and an an empty can of hard lemonade was seen outside the driver’s side door. Other cans were inside the Jeep. Wallace lives in Georgia but also had Tennessee identification that is not valid, the report said. He told deputies he was lost and didn’t know where he was. Wallace allegedly refused to take field sobriety tests. A search warrant was obtained from a judge to draw blood. Wallace was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Gary W. Way, 49, of 5245 Old Asheville Highway, was charged about 7 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of South Sunset Street and spoke with the alleged victim, Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. The alleged victim said Way approached the driver’s side of the vehicle she was sitting in and punched the window, placing her in fear for her safety. Way was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Anthony L. Kesterson, 52, of 380 Fellers Cove, Mosheim, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication after deputies were contacted by Norfolk Southern about a man lying on railroad tracks near Swecker Road. Kesterson’s alleged actions caused a Norfolk Southern train to stop, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. Deputies found Kesterson sleeping in front of the train. After waking up, he was “acting very strange” and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance that “placed him in serious danger,” the report said. While being taken to the Greene County Detention Center, Kesterson “started growling and making animal noises,” the report said. Kesterson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jeffrey S. Johnson, of 926 Apple St., was charged about 10 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-7th offense after they stopped to speak with a driver whose car was disabled. Johnson was in the 1900 block of Kingsport Highway. A records check showed he had multiple prior convictions for driving on a revoked license and is a habitual offender, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Johnson has a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed about 2 p.m. Monday at the Advance Auto Parts store on Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Will Ervin sad in a report. Police spoke with a manager, who said that a man paid for a transaction with the counterfeit bill. The business was busy at the time and an employee did not immediately identify the bill as counterfeit, the report said. The fake $100 bill was taken into evidence.
Two welding machines and other possessions were stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a barn in the first block of Windmere Lane in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. Also taken were a band saw, two grinders, an air hose and a socket set. The combined value of the stolen possessions exceeds $4,000.
A tiller was stolen Monday afternoon from a greenhouse area on a property in the 700 block of Paul Pettit Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The theft occurred about 5 p.m. Monday. The red Troy-Bilt tiller is valued at $500.
A purse was stolen shortly before noon Monday from a Greeneville woman shopping at the Dollar General Market on West Bernard Avenue, police Officer Will Ervin said in a report. The victim told police the purse was in a shopping cart she took outside. When the woman finished loading groceries, she noticed the purse was gone. The black saddlebag-style purse contained $35 in cash, change, a debit card and personal identification.