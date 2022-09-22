Angela C. Morris, 44, of 270 Goddard Drive, was charged about 11:50 p.m Wednesday with driving under the influence by the Greenevile Police Department. Officer Derek Casteel saw a passing SUV cross the double yellow line near East Church Street and North Highland, according to a report. When the officer turned around, the vehicle allegedly hit a sidewalk and crossed the double yellow line again near North Cutler Street. Morris indicated she had come from a restaurant but denied drinking alcohol beforehand, Casteel said in the report. The suspect failed three field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Morris was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A counterfeit $50 bill was reported about 2:50 p.m Monday at the 1600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, the Greeneville Police Department stated in a report. Officer Brandon Ricker responded to a call at the Quick Stop Marathon Market regarding a bank deposit. The employee at the market said that while examining the deposits it was determined the $50 bill was counterfeit.
Jamie L. Williamson, 42, of 1231 Taylor Road, Morristown, was charged about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday with public intoxication by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Brandon Ricker responded to a call about an intoxicated individual in the intersection at the Asheville Highway and Marshall Lane. When officers arrived, Williamson was sitting near the fog line of the highway. The suspect was only wearing a bra and sweatpants. According to the report, Williamson was unsteady on her feet and talking incoherently while unable to stand still. Williamson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Michael A. Petty, 43, of 106 Henry St., was charged about 3:30 p.m Tuesday with domestic assault and driving with a suspended license by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Chase Bible pulled Petty over on Floral Street due to a victim alleging the suspect busted a car window, according to the report. A records check indicated that Petty’s license had been revoked, he had no insurance and had a warrant out for his arrest for a domestic assault. Petty was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two counterfeit $100 bills were reported about 6:10 p.m Tuesday at the 3300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, the Greeneville Police Department stated in a report. Officer Ethan Parton made contact with employees at the Taco Bell who accepted the two counterfeits bills sometime Friday. According to the report, an employee at the restaurant said she was going to examine the footage of who passed in the money.
David A. Dabbs, 31, of 152 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged about 2:45 p.m Wednesday on warrants for his arrest by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Chase Bible responded to threats allegedly made by Dabbs to a victim at the 1100 block of West Summer Street. Dabbs was in a room within the house when officers were let in, the report said. Dabbs had been living with the victim but they did not go into detail over the threats the suspect allegedly made. A records check showed that Dabbs had warrants out for his arrest. Dabbs was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.