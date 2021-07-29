Matthew S. Daggett, 25, of 1215 Romans Drive, was charged Wednesday afternoon by Greenevile police with domestic assault. Police were called to the parking lot of Greeneville Community Hospital on Tusculum Boulevard and spoke with the victim, who said that Daggett snapped her phone in half when she tried to call for help, and earlier assaulted her. The alleged victim had cuts on her upper lip and the back of one arm, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Daggett had allegedly been drinking earlier and he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech, the report said. A records check showed that Daggett had an active arrest warrant for aggravated domestic assault. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Two work trucks were stolen early Wednesday from Air Pro Heating & Cooling, 147 Mason St., Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The owner said the trucks were gone when he arrived at work. An officer viewed a surveillance camera video showing a small black car arriving about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday at the business with two, or possibly three, suspects. One suspect got into a work truck and drove away, with the car also leaving, following. The suspects later returned in the work truck and stole the second truck about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday. As the second truck pulled out of the Air Pro yard, it struck a trailer parked there, the report said. The Chevrolet work trucks have a combined value of $18,000. Both have “Air Pro” painted in the side doors.
A backpack leaf blower, a cordless drill, Kobalt lawn mower and a cordless Skil saw were stolen about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday from Professional Property Maintenance, 128 Bohannan Ave., Greeneville police said in a report. The owner told police that two suspects entered the building through a front door and stole the items. The equipment has a combined value of about $1,300.