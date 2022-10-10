A man was found trespassing in a storage unit in the 1600 block of Rose Lane about 12:30 p.m Friday by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jordan Williams and Sargent Bryan Wright responded to the scene after a victim told law enforcement that Michael Finnerty, 32, was allegedly living in her storage unit. Williams lifted the storage unit door and saw Finnerty crouched under a white sheet. Law enforcement ordered the suspect to get out of the storage unit, Williams said in the report. A records check indicated that Finnerty had an active warrant for child support attachment. Finnerty was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A push mower was reported stolen from a front yard in the 100 block of Fry Street about 1:40 p.m Saturday, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jacob Sasscer responded to the address and spoke with the victim. The victim told law enforcement the mower must have been stolen during the night as it was missing the next day. The total value of the mower is $100.
Christine A. Dowell, 43, of 184 Jordan Lane, Bean Station, was charged Friday with possession of schedule III & IV drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Brant Davis initiated a traffic stop at the 1300 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway on the suspect. Dowell was driving a Honda but registration came back to a Mazda. The suspect indicated to law enforcement she had no insurance on the vehicle. A records check showed her to have an active warrant in Hamblen County. The suspect was detained and placed in the car while Deputy Andrew Long showed up with his K-9 unit and searched the trunk of the suspect’s car. The K-9 alerted law enforcement to the trunk of Dowell’s car, Davis said in a report. A search of Dowell’s purse found 53 packs of buprenorphine, 39 pills of clonazepam and three pills that were allegedly Suboxone, the report said. Law enforcement searched a bag in her trunk and found 56 buspirone along with a grinder, metal pipe and a scale, according to the report. Dowell was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A home was burglarized in the 900 block of Martin Road, Afton, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department report. Deputy Frank Cedillo responded to the scene. The victim told law enforcement that someone had broken into her residence and stolen her son’s Xbox One gaming console. The victim said she did not know who could have done it but said it could be someone else in the family, Cedillo said in the report. The gaming console was the only item reported stolen at this time. The total value of the missing item is $480.