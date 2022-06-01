Jeremiah L. Reed, 38, of 110 S. Highland Ave., was charged about 5 a.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense and violation of the implied consent law. Police were dispatched to the Marathon station at 1155 Tusculum Blvd. about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Reed was found asleep in the driver’s seat, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Reed smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He told police he had a flat tire and pulled into the parking lot to fix it. Reed was unsteady on his feet and did poorly on field sobriety tests. He allegedly refused to provide a blood sample. A search warrant was obtained from a judge and blood was drawn, the report said. Reed posted bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Greeneville man Tuesday reported 12 fraudulent check transactions from his bank account totaling $12,560, a police report said. The West Main Street resident told police that while he was in the Greene County Detention Center, his debit card was stolen and “someone was cashing checks on his account,” Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The checks were deposited between March 31 and April 12 and cashed in May. Four possible suspects are named in the report.
A woman with an active arrest warrant was taken into custody Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies who investigated several people “passed out” in a car at the Horse Creek Park campground. Brittany Fawbush, 32, of Piney Grove Road, had an active failure to appear warrant, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. Fawbush was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Samuel W. Bowman, 20, of 700 Sam Doak St., was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and felony evading arrest. About 12:40 a.m. Saturday a pickup truck eastbound on the 107 Cutoff was seen being driven “at an extremely high rate of speed,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The truck went through the four-way intersection at Greystone Road and Jones Bridge Road without stopping, the report said. A traffic stop was attempted and Bowman, the driver, continued and turned off the lights on the truck in an alleged attempt to evade deputies. The truck lights were turned back on and it slowed and stopped in the 1400 block of the 107 Cutoff. Bowman got out of the truck and was unsteady on his feet and had a strong odor of alcohol, the report said. Open and unopened beer cans and an empty bottle of whiskey were found in the truck. A passenger told deputies the men were coming from a party where alcohol was consumed. Bowman posted bond and has a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Brandon M. Knipp, 28, of 2525 Shakerag Road, was charged Sunday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug. Deputies responded to Greeneville Community Hospital about 8:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving information about a woman leaving the hospital who had active arrest warrants. Lauren K. Satterfield, 24, was taken into custody. Knipp, who was with Satterfield, was in a nearby pickup truck and attempted to pull out of the parking lot, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The truck was pulled over and Knipp was asked if any drugs were in the vehicle. He handed a deputy a partially smoked marijuana cigarette. A subsequent search turned up a small plastic bag containing about 1.5 grams of suspected meth. Knipp denied ownership, but was placed under arrest. He and Satterfield have first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
Melissa D. Bailey, 41, of Shell Road, Jonesborough, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence. Bailey was seen failing to maintain the traffic lane and a traffic stop was conducted, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. Bailey had slurred speech and gave off a strong odor of alcohol, The report said. She did poorly on field sobriety tests. Bailey posted bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Stanley K. Barnes, 56, of 100 Logwood Lane, was charged Monday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-2nd offense following a traffic stop on Harmony Circle at Baileyton Road. Barnes was pulled over about 9:25 a.m. Monday for a seat belt violation and a records check showed his driver’s license was revoked for driving under the influence, with a prior driving on revoked offense, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Barnes was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for seat belt and registration violations. He is free on bond pending a first court appearance.
A suspect named in a sheriff deputy’s report shattered a bathroom mirror Monday afternoon at a house in the 100 block of Josie Road. The suspect was dropped off at the address and became “verbally combative” with herself and a witness before leaving on foot, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The witness discovered after she left that the bathroom mirror was shattered. Other incidents of vandalism by the suspect have happened in the past and an eviction process is underway, the report said. The mirror is valued at $250.