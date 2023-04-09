Tyrone Anderson was charged with domestic assault Friday at 11 p.m. at 179 Woodcrest Drive. The complainant, Anderson called to report the victim and their sister wouldn't leave his house. The victim said they had lived at the address since September and their sister had only come to stay for Easter. The victim said they believed Anderson had been drinking. The victim said Anderson came upstairs and flipped an end table over, breaking a lamp. Anderson told the victim he was calling the police. While the responding officer spoke to the victim, Anderson kept interrupting by trying to argue with her, according to the police report. The victim told the officer that Anderson had pushed them down in the kitchen. According to the report, the victim hesitated to answer if Anderson put them in fear, but did say they were.
Anna Douthat was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night around midnight on West Main Street. While conducting a routine patrol, a Greeneville Police officer observed a vehicle going at a high rate of speed on West Main Street and Ricker Avenue. The officer was able to confirm the speed with his radar, which measured that the vehicle was going 58 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. As the officer initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle then began to swerve to the middle of the road on West Main Street. The vehicle then came to a stop near Pelican Lane. While talking with Douthat, an odor of alcohol was coming from inside the vehicle. Douthat said that she had a couple of drinks with her friends. She then performed poorly on a field sobriety test, after which she stated that she did have a couple of shots of alcohol at work before drinking with some friends. Douthat was placed in police custody and charged with driving under the influence. She refused to give a blood or breath test and was charged with violation of implied consent, speeding, and driving left of center on the road.
A Ford minivan was stolen on Saturday morning from 29 Fullview Drive West. the victim called into dispatch stating that Franklin Dunn had stolen her van. The victim stated that Dunn had been living at the address with her, and had access to the keys. the victim gave Franklin the keys to the van on Friday night to get something out of it, but did not give him permission to drive it. The victim then noticed the van was missing. The victim believes that Dunn stole the van, but did not see him take it. The van is maroon and has flower stickers on the back window, according to the victim. The victim also received a picture from someone they knew where Dunn said that he tried to break into a truck that was also at the house. The victim found pieces of an ignition belonging to the truck in the room that Dunn had been staying in. Charges are pending further investigation.
James Teaster was arrested on a failure to appear warrant on Saturday at about 6 a.m. outside Bojangles. A GPD officer found Teaster in his vehicle and unresponsive with a needle in his right hand. Teaster regained consciousness after the officer used a sternum rub. Teaster was checked by EMS but refused transport, and found to have an active failure to appear warrant on the National Crime Information Center database. He was taken into custody, and a small baggie was also found containing 2.4 grams of marijuana in the driver's side door of the vehicle.
Watson Hernandez was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest on Sunday morning at about 4 a.m. on West Summer Street. While on patrol, a GPD officer saw Hernandez laying on the sidewalk with his arm hanging out in the road. Hernandez was not responsive to verbal commands, but woke up after the officer performed a sternum rub. When Hernandez awoke, he got up and lunged towards the officer, who backed up and drew their taser. Hernandez then ran across the street before being assisted onto the ground and placed in wrist restraints. Hernandez smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He was placed under arrest as the officer deemed him a danger to himself to remain in public.
Stephen Garcia was arrested on an active warrant for theft over $5,000 on Sunday at about 2 a.m. Officers responded to a warrant check at 619 S. Mckee St. and found Garcia inside the garage at the rear of the residence. He was arrested without incident.
Jackie Griffin was arrested on an active domestic assault warrant on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. near 818 W. Main St. A complainant called police saying he saw Griffin at the address and that he had chased Griffin on foot to Railroad Street. Griffin was taken into custody on Railroad Street by a GPD officer.
Gary Lane was arrested on active warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. near 224 Thornwood Drive. A complainant called dispatch and stated that a man, Lane, had been standing out on the stairs between Plaza Towers and Big Lots for about 30 minutes and wanted officers to check on his welfare. Officers made contact with Lane and found that he had active warrants out for his arrest. Lane was taken into custody.