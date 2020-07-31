A Horton Highway man reported being a victim of fraud between Monday and Wednesday after selling a laptop computer on eBay, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The man told deputies that he received emails from what he thought was eBay informing him that the cash from the sale would be posted to his account after the computer was delivered. The man later discovered the emails to be fraudulent, the report said. The laptop was shipped Tuesday morning and the victim was notified Thursday it had been received. As of Thursday, the man had not received payment for the sale. PayPal and eBay told the victim they had no knowledge of the buyer purchasing the computer. The Hewlett Packard laptop is valued at $475. A suspect’s name is included in the report.
Three batteries were stolen from trucks parked in the 500 block of Pates Hill Road, sheriff’s Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report. The victim found a battery missing from a truck Wednesday morning when it wouldn’t start. Batteries were also missing from another truck. The thefts were reported on Thursday. A suspect named in the report who sold three batteries to a Greenevile business on Monday told the business they were given to him by a friend. The batteries have a combined value of $400.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the forced entry between July 22 and early Thursday of a house in the 1000 block of Whirlwind Road. A neighbor saw that the basement windows had been painted over and the words “stay out” written, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. Entry was made through the basement. Door frame hasp screws had been pried out. A gallon-size paint can in the basement had been opened, the report said. Nothing was apparently taken. Damage to the door frame totals $100.
The theft of two chain saws on May 16 from a Van Hill Road man was reported Thrusday to sheriff’s deputies. The victim told deputies he left the chain saws behind a tree on his property for several hours and they were gone when he returned. A Stihl chain saw the victim believes is one of the ones stolen was seen for sale on the Marketplace website from a pawn shop in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The chain saws have a combined value of $1,650.
Possessions were stolen between Monday and Wednesday from a house in the 100 block of Walnut Grove Road, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The victim discovered an air pistol missing from the house on Monday. He then saw a lockbox was missing. The lockbox contained 20 savings bonds valued at about $4,000, along with vehicle titles and other documents, the report said. No forced entry was made to the house.
A weed trimmer and other possessions were stolen between July 17 and Thursday from a building in the 800 block of Old Fort Lane in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. Also stolen were a cordless drill and impact driver. Investigation determined a man charged Friday in connection with the burglary of a house on Old Fort Lane was in possession of the weed trimmer and tools. The items will be returned to the owner, the report said.
A washer, dryer, refrigerator and stove were taken between Tuesday and Wednesday from a house in the first block of South Case Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. A suspect is named in the report. The appliances have a combined value of $1,700.