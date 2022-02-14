Multiple items were reported stolen on Friday from a residence in the 300 block of Biddle Street. The homeowner reported stolen a purse, which contained multiple pieces of government identification belonging to the owner as well as a debit card. The owner was away from home for four months for specialized care, and multiple people had legal access to the home to care for pets, according to the report by Greeneville police.
Someone attempted to break into the office at 70 & Summer Coin and Laundry on Saturday, causing about $100 worth of damage on Saturday. According to the Greeneville police report, the person tried to go through the ceiling in the women’s bathroom to reach the office, but did not successfully enter the office. The attempted break-in and damage to the ceiling in the women’s bathroom was reported to police.
Lyndsey Thompson, of 550 Whirlwind Road, was charged with domestic assault on Sunday after she allegedly broke windows out of a home and hit a victim in the eye with a hammer. According to the report Thompson told Greeneville police she smashed the windows from the house, a shed and a camper because she was angry. An alleged victim told police she had also been struck in the top of her left eye with the hammer Thompson used to break the windows.