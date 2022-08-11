Tiras D. Brice, 33, of 709 Wesley Ave., was charged about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. Brice was also issued summonses for having no proof of vehicle insurance and a tail light violation, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Police saw a sport utility vehicle with a broken tail light being driven at about 10 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone on Snapps Ferry Road near Hillcrest Drive. Lights and siren were activated to make a traffic stop, but the SUV did not stop, the report said. Police followed the SUV, which turned onto Village Drive and then Thornwood Drive at the same slow rate of speed. The driver, identified as Brice, parked at Plaza Towers apartments about two minutes after the low-speed pursuit began. Brice was ordered to get out of the SUV, but allegedly refused. Officers had to pull him out of the vehicle in order to place him in handcuffs, the report said. A records check showed that Brice’s driver’s license is suspended. Brice was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
James C. Hartman, 68, of 1121 Arnold Road, was charged about 6 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. Police responded to an apartment and spoke with the alleged victim, who had a cut on his left arm. Hartman was allegedly intoxicated and began arguing with the alleged victim over a rent payment and struck him with what was described as a cane, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The cane “was actually a long, sharp object that looked like a sword,” the report said. The alleged victim was treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS. Hartman was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Telford man was charged Wednesday by Johnson City police with embezzlement. Mark Horton was an employee of the Lowe’s Home Improvements store on Marketplace Boulevard in Johnson City, a police report said. Police found that Horton “had been staging merchandise at the exit door, then leaving with the items without paying,” the report said. The incidents began as early as May 10, with the loss of known merchandise including 20 items worth $1,132, the report said. Horton, who listed a Slate Hill Road address in 2021, is held on $5,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Joseph L. Fletcher, of 106 Boone Drive, was charged about 8 p.m. Tuesday with possession of a Schedule II drug, evading arrest and resisting arrest. Fletcher was also served active arrest warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear, Deputy George Ball said in a report. Deputies went to the 300 block of Chestnut Ridge Road on a warrants check and saw Fletcher, who ran inside a house and out through a back door. Deputies caught up to Fletcher in the back yard. He allegedly would not place his hands behind his back and “kept trying to get away from deputies,” the report said. A plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine was found in a pants pocket. Fletcher was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jammie C. Shelton, 44, of 2730 Ripley Island Road, Chuckey, was charged early Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that she was in a camper with Shelton when he took hold of her throat and began choking her before shoving her onto the floor. She physically resisted Shelton and was able to get out of the camper and call for help, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The alleged victim had red marks on her neck, the report said. Shelton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Vandalism damage was reported Tuesday at a business on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. An employee of Vision Source, 1310 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, told police that a shed window was cut open, and another storage area had a door ripped open and a piece of plywood removed. Damage totals about $300.
Multiple possessions were stolen in the burglary of a mobile home in the 1600 block of Millers Chapel Road, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The mobile home was burglarized between early April and Tuesday. Possessions stolen include two amplifiers, other electronics, power tools, two wedding bands, a television, a heater and a security camera. The items have a combined value exceeding $4,300. Possible suspects were identified by the victim.