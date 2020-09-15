{p class=”p1”}A counterfeit $20 bill was deposited Monday afternoon at the Andrew Johnson Bank branch at 1102 W. Main St., Greeneville police Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A bank employee told police the deposit came from the Marathon market at 6735 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. The fake $20 bill was taken into evidence.
{p class=”p2”}A public bathroom was vandalized between Sunday night and Monday morning at Hardin Park on Crescent Drive, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A Parks & Recreation Department employee found damage to soap dispensers, towel dispensers, a urinal and a door. Damage totals $370. The vandalism incident remains under investigation.
Adrian Garcia, 35, of 114 Moonlight Court, Midway, was charged about 2:30 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. A truck was seen on Pottertown Road crossing the center line several times, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. Garcia smelled of alcohol after a traffic stop and admitted to drinking two beers earlier. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Garcia consented to a breath test but gave three “insufficient readings” on the Breathalyzer, the report said. He was held on $2,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Marcelino Garcia Jr., 52, of League City, Texas, was charged Sunday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Garcia was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a registration violation. Police on patrol about 9:30 p.m. Sunday saw a pickup truck with no license plate on West Bernard Avenue and a traffic stop was made, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. Garcia gave off a strong odor of alcohol and told officers he had at least two beers earlier in the night. Garcia did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Garcia would not consent to a breath test of blood draw and had no proof of insurance for the truck, the report said. Garcia was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
David Scott Hayworth, 46, of Cherry Avenue, Morristown, was charged Friday afternoon by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayworth was southbound on U.S. 11E in Greene County on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was pulled over, Trooper Lee Cutshall said in a report. Hayworth allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana before the traffic stop. Meth was found in one of Hayworth’s pants pockets, along with a pipe containing residue, the report said. Bond for Hayworth was set at $4,500 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Whitney A. Legg, 19, of 131 Mason St., was charged about 9:20 p.m. Saturday with possession of a Schedule II drug, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. Legg was also served with an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and a capias warrant for accessory after the fact, the report said. Deputies went to an address in the 2500 block of Cedar Creek Cave Road about an unwanted woman there. Legg admitted having methamphetamine and gave deputies one bag containing the drug. She removed another small bag containing suspected meth from her bra. Legg was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A pickup truck doing “donuts” damaged a hay field about 6 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of Houston Valley Road, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The property owners told deputies he recorded a Dodge pickup truck on video “doing a burnout in front of their house” and then continuing across a hill into the hay field. The field was damaged and rutted where the truck had done the donut maneuvers, the report said. The victim chased the truck on a four-wheeler and got it to stop. He spoke with the young man driving and two young male passengers who denied being on his property, the report said. The tag number of the truck was given to deputies. Damage to the hay field totals $1,800.
A man sitting in a living room about 1:35 a.m. Saturday at a house in the 2800 block of Blue Springs Parkway heard “what sounded like a gun shot at the front door,” sheriff’s Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. He and a relative checked outside and did not see anyone. A blue marble was found between the front door and shattered storm door glass, the report said. Damage to the storm door totals $230.
A record player, a hose and water pipes stolen about 4 a.m. Monday from the 6000 block of Old Stage Road in Chuckey were recovered from a truck parked on the property, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The items had been loaded into a pickup truck parked at the end of a driveway. The combined value of the possessions is about $165. The identity of the truck owner is not known. The vehicle was towed from the scene pending further investigation.
Both passenger side tires on a sport utility vehicle were slashed between Friday night and Saturday morning while it was parked in the first block of Cedar Hill Street, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The victim discovered the tires were cut when she attempted to drive the SUV Saturday morning. A possible suspect is named in the report. Damage to the tires totals $400.
A washing machine and other household goods were stolen between Sept. 6 and Saturday morning from a storage unit in the 6900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The victim arrived at the storage unit Saturday and saw the lock had been cut. An inventory to determine what other possessions were stolen is being conducted.{&end}