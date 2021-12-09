Garrett H. Harrison, 31, of 215 N. Highland Ave., was charged about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with aggravated criminal trespassing after officers responded to the McDonald’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard. A manager told police that Harrison was asking customers for money outside the restaurant. Harrison had been cited for trespassing earlier this year for the same activity, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Harrison was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A passenger in a car seen idling about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Kidwell School Road by sheriff’s deputies was found to have an active arrest warrant. Sheriff’s deputies took 20-year-old Katie Tarlton, of 3524 Whitehouse Road, into custody on a violation of probation warrant. Tarlton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Clothing was stolen early Wednesday from a dryer at the 70 & Summer Coin Laundry, 1045 W. Summer St., Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The victim told police that the clothing was stolen between 2 and 6 a.m. Wednesday. He told officers he put clothes in the dryer and left to get some food. The clothing was missing when he returned. A driver’s license, credit card and a Walmart bank card were thought to be in a pair of jeans that were stolen, the report said. The clothing is valued at about $100. Video security footage will be reviewed.