John Potter was charged with shoplifting a $20 security camera at Food City at 509 Asheville Highway on Friday. A police officer arrived to find two associates scuffling on the floor with Potter. Potter was then detained by the officer. Potter sustained a broken nose prior to the officer’s arrival, and EMS was called at Potter’s request to evaluate him. After his evaluation, Potter was walked to the loss prevention office. Food City loss prevention associate banned Potter from both Food City locations, and video footage will be reviewed to determine what else may have been stolen before the loss prevention associate swears out a shoplifting summons himself.
Francisco Parvin was charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug, vandalism, and drug paraphernalia, and served a violation of probation warrant early Saturday. 911 received a call that a white male was walking on Andrew Johnson Highway and broke someone’s mirror. A witness said the man was trying to play chicken with traffic and hit his mirror, breaking it. Officers detained the man, who refused to identify himself, for vandalism and searched his backpack for identification. The identification of Parvin was discovered along with five grams of marijuana wax and two marijuana pipes. Parven also had two active warrants for violation of probation, according to the report.