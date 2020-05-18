Dakota Scott Reaves, 27, of 255 Par Lane, was charged about 1:35 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a vehicle crash on the Nolichucky River bridge on Asheville Highway. Reaves apparently “was traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with the right side of the bridge,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Reaves smelled of alcohol while speaking with deputies. He told deputies he had drank several beers earlier that night. “Multiple” beer cans were found inside the vehicle, the report said. Reaves consented to a blood draw. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Greeneville police who broke up a fight about 11:10 p.m. Sunday between two people after a parking lot crash advised the combatants to seek private prosecution for assault. Police saw a two men “actively fighting” in a parking lot at 2323 Old Tusculum Blvd. and separated them, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. One man who had a cut above an eye and blood on his face and shirt told officers he came to the scene after the two-vehicle crash involving the man he was fighting with and his two daughters. He said the man “got in his face” and was pushed away. The man and his brother began hitting him, the report said. The pair who allegedly struck the man were in a car that backed into the sport utility vehicle driven by the victim’s daughters, the report said. The man with facial injuries refused medical treatment at the scene from Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
One person suffered suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Erwin Highway, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a crash report.. A 2017 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Elizabeth A. Whitten was westbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway and making a left-hand turn at a green light onto Erwin Highway. A 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Erica M. Bowman was eastbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway and also had a green light. The car driven by Whitten failed to yield and struck the passenger front side of the Nissan Rogue, the report said. Bowman, who is pregnant, suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken to Greeneville Communty Hospital East by private vehicle. Whitten was uninjured. Both vehicles had disabling damage and were towed from the scene.
A car was vandalized between Saturday night and Sunday morning while it was parked in the 100 block of College View Drive, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The owner said the car was parked overnight in a carport. On Sunday morning, key scratches were found on the car doors, hood, bumpers, fenders, roof, trunk and spoiler. Damage to the 2011 Ford is estimated at $2,500. The victim told police she will install security cameras on the property.
Windows were broken between Thursday and Friday in an outbuilding at Innovative Design, 55 Marley Drive, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The business owner told police that a rock was apparently thrown through one window. Wood chips stored in a nearby trailer were also found scattered on the ground. Police dispatched on an earlier alarm call found two broken side windows. Damage totals $100.